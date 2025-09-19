IceDogs Acquire Frolov, Reid in Trade with Flint

Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have completed a trade with the Flint Firebirds, acquiring defenceman Artem Frolov, forward Hayden Reid, and a 2026 Draft Pick in exchange for Charlie Hotles and three draft picks.

Both players are familiar names to the organization. Both Frolov and Reid were originally selected by Niagara in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, with Frolov taken in the second round (28th overall) and Reid in the third round (50th overall).

Frolov broke into the league with the IceDogs in 2023-24, recording 12 points (1G-11A) in his rookie campaign before being dealt to Flint midseason. With the Firebirds, the 6'2" defenceman added 14 points (4G-10A), finishing the year with 26 points between the two clubs.

Reid spent his first OHL season entirely with Flint, where he contributed 16 points (9G-7A) across 52 games as a Forward. Scouts regard the University of Minnesota commit as having a strong presence on the ice, particularly in his 200-foot game and on-ice vision.

Hotles, heading the other way in the deal, was drafted to the IceDogs in the 6th round of the 2024 OHL Priority Draft (#113 Overall). The 17-year-old forward contributed in a two-way role while chipping in offensively.

The move brings back two players originally drafted by Niagara, with a 2026 8th Rounder (BRAM) to round out the deal.

FULL TRADE

Niagara Receives:

Artem Frolov (D)

Hayden Reid (F)

2026 8th Round Pick (BRAM)

Barrie Receives:

Charlie Hotles (F)

2026 6th Round Pick (NIA)

2027 4th Round Pick (NB)

2028 3rd Round Pick (PTBO)

The Niagara IceDogs are a major junior ice hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), based in St. Catharines, Ontario. Since its relocation in 2007, the team has had on and off-ice success, including two Eastern Conference titles and appearances in the OHL Championship Series while remaining active within their community.







