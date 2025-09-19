Kitchener Host Brantford to Open 2025-26 Season

Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The wait is finally over, as the Kitchener Rangers return to the ice for their Home Opener Friday night with the home opener against the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Get to your seats early so you don't miss player introductions!

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Friday's home opener is the first-of-two meetings between these two teams this season. Their previous encounter came during the 2024-25 regular season when Kitchener defeated Brantford by a score 2-1 on January 2nd. Since 2020, the Rangers have faced the Bulldogs 14 times, posting a record of 7-5-2-0. In those matchups Kitchener has scored a total of 33 goals while allowing 25, highlighting the team's strong offensive depth and goaltending.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS

The Rangers wrapped up their preseason showcase with three wins in five games, dropping only two contests - one to the Saginaw Spirit and the other to the Windsor Spitfires. Haeden Ellis made an immediate impact, finishing the preseason showcase with a team-leading 5 goals. Ranger's rookies, Evan Nicholson and Avry Anstis also recorded 5 points each, with Evan posting 2 goals and 3 assists and Avry contributing 1 goal and 4 assists.

The Rangers hit the ice for 2025-26 season stacked with new faces eager to leave their mark: Avry Anstis (2024 11th round pick), Weston Cameron (2023 3rd round pick), Evan Nicholson (2025 4th round pick), Alex Forrest (2025 2nd round pick), Jacob Xu (2024 8th round pick), and Mason Hriczov (2025 13th round pick). They'll be joined by 21 returning players, bringing depth and experience as the Rangers aim for a strong start.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS

The Brantford Bulldogs closed the 2025 preseason with an impressive record of 5-1-0-0. Over six games, they scored 28 goals and allowed 17. Cooper Dennis led the Bulldogs by recording 8 points (5G, 3A) in just five preseason games. Joshua Avery (2G, 3A) and Jeremy Freeman (5G) both contributed to the team's success earning 5 points each.

The Bulldogs entered 2025 preseason with six rookies on the roster: Forwards Jeremy Freeman, Layne Gallacher, and Caleb Malhotra. Defencemen David Buchman and Gavin Christie, and goaltender Maksim Corovic.

Drafted Bulldogs:

The Bulldogs have four players that have been drafted to the NHL. The first two were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Jake O'Brien (Seattle Kraken) and Parker Holmes (Chicago Blackhawks). The other two were taken in 2024: Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks) and Owen Protz (Montreal Canadiens).

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Brantford Bulldogs will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener. 

UP NEXT:

The Rangers travel to Erie to face the Otters for their first road trip of the season. Puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.







