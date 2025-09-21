Kitchener Earn Road Win, Make It Six Straight Wins against Otters

Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers right wing Tanner Lam vs. the Erie Otters

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers right wing Tanner Lam vs. the Erie Otters(Kitchener Rangers)

Erie, PA - The Rangers travelled to Erie, Pennsylvania for their first-of-six matchups against the Otters and skated to a 3-1 victory, earning their sixth straight victory over Erie dating back to October of last year.

After a scoreless opening period, Haeden Ellis and Matheas Stark got the Rangers on the board to take a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes of play. Both players recording their first goals of the season. Erie cut the deficit in half midway through the third period, but with 16 seconds on the clock, Matheas Stark slotted the puck into the empty not for his second of the game and securing the game for the Rangers.

Cameron Arquette recorded another multi-point game and is up to five points (2G, 3A) in the first two games of the season. Jason Schaubel earned his second win turning away 29 shots.

Scoring Summary:

Second Period

KIT 1 - ER 0

9:22 Haeden Ellis (1) - Matheas Stark

KIT 2 - ER 0

11:54 Matheas Stark (1) - Cameron Arquette

Shots: KIT 16 - ER 18

Third Period

KIT 2 - ER 1

9:48 Garrett Frazer (1) - Gabriel Frasca, Lucas Ambrosio

KIT 3 - ER 1 - ENG

19:44 Matheas Stark (2) - Cameron Arquette

Shots: KIT 18 - ER 30

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 18 - ER 30

Power play: KIT 0/4 - ER 0/2

FO%: KIT 46% - ER 54%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (Kitchener) - 29/30 Saves, One goal against

Noah Erliden (Erie) - 15/17 Saves, Two goals against

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will return home next week to face these same Erie Otters in a rematch of tonight's contest. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.