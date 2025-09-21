Egorov Stops 36; Trio Score First OHL Goals in 5-1 Home Opener Win

The Brantford Bulldogs unleashed the Madhouse at the TD Civic Centre on Saturday night, igniting a packed home crowd as they opened the 2025- 26 season against the Peterborough Petes.

Already a rowdy scene, the energy surged just two minutes in when Ryder Bolton dropped the gloves with Thanasi Marentette. At 2:05, Tommy Karmiris struck for his first of the season, finishing a feed from Cooper Dennis to give the Bulldogs the early lead.

Brantford kept pressing as Dennis nearly doubled the advantage, but Easton Rye stood tall in the Petes crease. Peterborough earned the game's first power play, but the Bulldogs' penalty kill held firm. At the other end, David Egorov turned aside a dangerou s look from Braydon McCallum, and the Bulldogs' defense shut down a passing attempt from Sam McCue to Joshua Avery. At 11:51, rookie Caleb Malhotra buried his first OHL goal to make it 2 - 0, off a Cooper Dennis setup, darting a wrist shot over Easton Rye's shoulder. Peterborough responded at 18:02 when Yanis Lutz's shot redirected off Patrick Babin's skate and slipped past Egorov to cut the lead in half. The Bulldogs wasted no time regaining momentum. At 18:56, Vladimir Dravecky blasted home his first OHL goal with a point blast on the power-play on a feed from Caleb Malhotra, restoring the two- goal cushion. Just 21 seconds later, Luca Testa powered through the Petes' defense and beat Rye on the backhand to send Brantford into the intermission up 4 - 1.

The second period was quieter on the scoresheet but no less physical. The Bulldogs opened with a 5-on-3 power play, where McCue tested Rye but was denied. Moments later, McCallum exited the box and raced in on a breakaway, only to be stopped cold by Egorov. Tempers flared as Lucas Moore sent McCallum hard into the boards, drawing a crowd. Peterborough had multiple chances with the man advantage, but Brantford's penalty kill stood tall and Egorov continued to turn aside everything directed his way. Late in the frame, the Bulldogs generated a 2-on-1 rush with Dennis trying to set up Malhotra, but Rye shut the door. After 40 minutes, the Bulldogs maintained their 4 - 1 lead despite being outshot 27 - 24.

In the third, Malhotra nearly added to his debut tally when he took a feed from Aiden O'Donnell, but Rye made another strong save. Moments later, Blake Gowan took down McCue behind the play, giving Brantford a power play. At 8:59, the Bulldogs capitalized as Dennis fired a drive wide that bounced to O'Donnell, who buried it to push the lead to 5 - 1. Egorov closed the night with 34 saves, backstopping Brantford to a decisive home- opening win and three of a possible four points on opening weekend.

The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday, September 27, when they host the Sudbury Wolves at 7 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre in their lone game of the weekend.







