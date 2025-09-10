Bulldogs Sign 1st Round Import Selection Vladimir Dravecky

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of the Bulldogs second 1st round selection from the 2025 CHL Import Draft, defenseman Vladimir Dravecky to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Dravecky, selected 50th overall, was originally born in Manchester, NH before growing up in Kosice, Slovakia & Trinec, Czechia, starring with Ocelari Trinec's U17 side as a 15-year-old before moving back to Kosice in Slovakia for the 2023-24 season. After posting 6 points in 3 games at the U20 level for Kosice, Dravecky spent most of the season at the professional level skating for the Slovak U18 side in the 2nd division before finishing the season with 16 games for HC Kosice in the Slovak Extraliga. For the 2024-25 season, Dravecky made the jump to Rogle in Sweden where he played at each of the J18, J20 and professional levels, recording 16 points in 37 games as at the J20 level while dominating the J18 level with 13 points in 9 games between the season & playoffs.

Internationally, Dravecky has been a frequent teammate of fellow Bulldogs star Adam Benak, playing together at the Hlinka-Gretzky & U18 tournaments, winning silver at the Hlinka-Gretzky. Most recently Dravecky joined both Benak & Adam Jiricek for Czechia at the U20 Five Nations Tournament in preparation for the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Dravecky comes to Brantford from a strong hockey heritage, his father Vladimir Dravecky Sr., continues to play professionally in Slovakia and has played around the world from the AHL in North America to Europe in the KHL (Russia), Liiga (Finland), Extraliga (Czechia) & NLB (Switzerland).

Widely expected to be a top selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Dravecky brings a resume to Brantford that is expected to immediately be major boost to the Bulldogs lineup.

"I'm thrilled at the opportunity to work with Vladimir Dravecky.". said Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee. "Vlad is a dynamic player who's a great skater, has great hands and great agility. I'm excited at the opportunity for our group to help take Vlad to the next level.".

"We are thrilled to welcome Vlad to the Bulldogs family." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Vlad is an elite offensive defenceman. His skill set, compete level, and passion for the game are going to elevate our group right away. We are beyond excited that he chose Brantford as the place to continue his development, and we can't wait for our fans to see what he brings to the ice.".







