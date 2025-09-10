Firebirds Sign Chase Hull, Carter Beauchesne and Brayden Lappalainen

Published on September 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that the team has signed forwards Chase Hull, Carter Beauchesne and Brayden Lappalainen to Standard Player Agreements.

Hull played the past two years with the Nanaimo Clippers of the BCHL, where he totaled 13 goals and 13 assists in 53 games during the 2024-25 season. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, he was originally drafted by the Firebirds in the fourth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

"I'm proud to sign with the Firebirds and to be part of such a great organization," Hull said. "I'm excited to get started, keep developing my game, and do whatever I can to help the team win."

Beauchesne was Flint's fifth round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Ottawa native played the 2024-25 season for the Upper Canada Cyclones U16 AAA, where he totaled 13 goals and 23 assists. He is the younger brother of Guelph Storm defenseman and Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick, Quinn Beauchesne.

"I am incredibly grateful and honored to join the Flint Firebirds organization," Beauchesne said. "The opportunity to play for such a passionate fanbase and a team with so much potential is really exciting. I look forward to doing all I possibly can to help the team be successful."

The Firebirds took Lappalainen in the third round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA and put up 30 goals and 23 assists 28 games played. A native of Tecumseh, Ontario, Lappalainen is also signed by Flint's affiliate, the Leamington Flyers of the OJHL.

"I'm super excited to be able to sign with the Firebirds," Lappalainen said. "It's been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid to play in the OHL. I've heard nothing but great things about the organization and fan base and can't wait to get things rolling."

SCOUTING REPORTS FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Chase Hull is a versatile forward who can play any position. Having played two years of junior hockey has helped him develop a very good understanding of how to play the right way. His IQ helps him be in the right spot most times whether to create offensively or support defensively. He is a strong explosive skater who closes gaps quickly and takes time and space away from opponents."

"Carter Beauchesne is your prototypical 200-foot player who has a high level of compete in all three zones. One of his biggest attributes is his work ethic. He played big and important minutes for his team last season and is a strong powerful skater and this helps him to control and protect the puck from defenders. His vision and hockey sense allow him to make plays and create offensively."

"Brayden Lappalainen will make life difficult for opposing players. He is very tenacious and sneaky quick to jump on the forecheck and get in the face of opposing puck carriers. He possesses a pro catch and release which he displayed in training camp and seems to have a knack for scoring big timely goals."

The Firebirds kick off their 2025-26 season on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit on Saturday, September 20. Flint will then open its home slate on Saturday, September 27. Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.