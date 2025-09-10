Knights Reassign 6 Players from Preseason Roster
Published on September 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
The London Knights announced today that the club has reassigned Eddie Hickson, Eloan Le Gallic, Cooper McAslan, Max Mews, Owen Miniotas, and Cody Wood to their respective teams.
Sixteen forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders remain on the roster ahead of next Friday's season opener.
