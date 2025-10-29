Knights Acquire Wassilyn from IceDogs

Published on October 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights announced today that the club has acquired F Braidy Wassilyn from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for F Noah Read.

Wassilyn, 17, has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 6 games with the IceDogs this season. He recorded 39 points (8 goals, 31 assists) in 62 games over his rookie season last year. The Campbellville, ON native was recently assigned a 'B' rating by NHL Central Scouting, indicating a potential second/third round selection in next summer's NHL Entry Draft.

Wassilyn was drafted in the first round, fourth overall by the IceDogs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.







