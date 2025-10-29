Barrie Colts Confirm 7:30 p.m. Puck Drop for Saturday's Game against Erie

Published on October 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts have confirmed that puck drop will remain at 7:30 p.m. for this Saturday's home matchup against the Erie Otters at Sadlon Arena.

Following fan inquiries regarding a possible adjustment in the event of a World Series Game 7, the organization announced that the regularly scheduled start time will remain unchanged.

"We've had a lot of fans reach out asking if we'd move our game in case of a World Series Game 7," said Colts Owner Howie Campbell. "As you can imagine, there are a lot of moving parts to changing a game this close to puck drop, so after plenty of discussion, we've decided to keep our regular 7:30 pm start time."

Campbell added that the organization has a plan to ensure fans won't miss a moment of either event.

"We have faith in the Jays - we're confident they'll get it done in six," Campbell said. "But just in case, Jays fans don't have to worry. We'll be cheering them on right here at Sadlon Arena. Fans can enjoy the best of both worlds - great Colts hockey and a World Series Game 7. What better way to spend a Saturday night than doing both?"

If a Game 7 takes place, the Colts will feature the Blue Jays broadcast throughout the evening on all TVs throughout the arena and on the jumbotron during all intermissions and highlight breaks. After the final buzzer, fans are invited to stay and watch the conclusion of the game either on the in-arena jumbotron or in The Thirsty Horse Upstairs Lounge and Horsepower Bar & Grill, both of which will remain open until the final inning of the game.

Fans can expect a high-energy weekend on and off the ice, highlighted by the return of forward Emil Hemming, who will make his season debut tonight in Brantford before returning for his first home appearance since last season, adding even more excitement to what promises to be a memorable few days of Colts hockey.







