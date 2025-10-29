Niagara IceDogs Announce New Start Time for Halloween Game vs Brampton

Published on October 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs, in conjunction with the Brampton Steelheads and Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are announcing a change in time for the game on Friday, October 31st, 2025, slated to start at 7:00 PM ET.

The game against the Steelheads will now be played on Friday, October 31st at 6:00 PM ET.

Doors to the Meridian Centre will open at 5 PM ET.

Tickets purchased for the original start time will still be valid.

Updated Schedule for the Niagara IceDogs Halloween Night:

DOORS OPEN: 5:00 PM ET

PUCK DROP: 6:00 PM ET

The Niagara IceDogs, Brampton Steelheads, and OHL jointly decided to move the game up to a 6 PM puck drop in support of the Toronto Blue Jays as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the 2025 World Series at 8:00 PM ET.

Our Halloween Game will feature Trick-Or-Treating on the concourse, a Costume Parade during first intermission and more.

To celebrate the occasion, the Niagara IceDogs are offering a Buy One, Get One deal: fans wearing either Blue Jays gear or a Halloween costume can purchase tickets to Friday's game and get tickets to a future game for free. Offer available exclusively in-person at the Meridian Centre Box Office on Friday, October 31st.

Any questions can be directed to [email protected] or by calling (905) 687-3641.

Tickets for Saturday's game are still available for purchase at https://blocktickets.xyz/venue/niagara-icedogs-hockey-club.







