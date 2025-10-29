Firebirds Weekly Roundup, October 20-26

Published on October 29, 2025

FLINT - The Firebirds entered the fifth week of the season on a four-game winning streak and fresh off back-to-back shutouts by veteran netminder Mason Vaccari. For the first time this year, Flint would play three games over the span of just three days, starting with the road game in Kitchener versus the Rangers on Friday. Vaccari got the nod in goal again, but this game played out very differently. He was peppered with 41 shots, while the Birds only generated 16 on the Rangers' net. Vaccari was named the game's second star for his performance, allowing only three goals against. Jimmy Lombardi netted his first goal of the campaign, but after an empty-netter late, the Blue Shirts claimed the 4-1 victory. Lombari's point streak was extended to five games at that point, consisting of one tally and six assists.

On Saturday, the Firebirds returned to home ice to host the Erie Otters. Rookie goaltender Mason Courville got the nod for his third OHL start in net. He rose to the occasion, stopping all 19 shots Erie sent his way en route to recording his first career shutout the week before celebrating his 16th birthday. Flint's offense poured it on, scoring five goals in the middle frame to earn an eventual 5-0 victory. Lombardi remained red hot, chipping in a goal and an assist and finishing with a +2 plus/minus rating. Darian Anderson picked up three points (1 G, 2 A), and Alex Kostov (1 G, 1 A), Chase Hull (1 G, 1 A), and Nathan Aspinall (2 A) all had two points in the contest.

The Owen Sound Attack invaded the Dort Financial Center on Sunday. Vaccari backstopped the squad with another impressive outing, stopping 39 of 41 shots to earn his sixth win as the Birds cruised to a 6-2 triumph. Lombardi and Xavier Tessier scored twice each, Aspinall had a pair of helpers, and Chris Thibodeau topped the stat sheet with three assists. With the victory, Flint improved to 7-4-1-0 for the season. Lombardi sits in a two-way tie for the longest active point streak in the OHL with 11 points across his past seven games (4 G, 7 A). Vaccari is in a two-way tie for the most shutouts with two, and the team has matched the Windsor Spitfires as the only two clubs with a trio of shutouts for the season.

Across the three games last week, the Firebirds were outshot 101-81, meaning their opponents took 20 more shots in total. Faceoffs were nearly even, with the opposition combining for 99 wins to Flint's 94. Flint's power play scored twice on four chances (50%) while the penalty kill allowed just two goals on 14 opponent power plays, resulting in an 85.7% kill rate.

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall has six goals and eight assists, and Lombardi's four goals this past weekend, combined with his team-leading 10 assists, have them tied for the club lead with 14 points each. Kostov ranks third with a balanced six goals and six helpers for 12 points. Dryden Allen tops the rearguards with six points, all from assists. Forward Charlie Murata also has six points (1 G, 5 A), putting him atop the rookie class on the scoresheet.

COMING UP

The Firebirds will again play three games in the upcoming week, but this time over a span of four days. On Thursday, they'll take the familiar trek north to face the Spirit for Game 4 of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup, where Flint holds a 3-0 lead in the series. The lone home game of the week is Saturday evening when they'll look to tame the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center on Saturday. They'll conclude their week in Windsor for a 4:05 p.m. matinee matchup with the Spitfires.







