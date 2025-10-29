Attack School Sting in 7-3 Win

The Attack were looking to bounce back after a tough three games on the road. Trying to snap a four-game losing streak, Owen Sound played host to the Sarnia Sting at 10:30 October 29th for the first Attack School Day game. The Attack were able to get the win 7-3 in front of one of the loudest crowds the Bayshore has seen in years.

The Bears looked hot off the first puck drop, just two minutes in, Michael Dec would open the scoring and send the Bayshore full of school kids into a frenzy. Keeping it rolling, Nicholas Sykora would pick up the puck at the blue line, walking in a rip past Sting Goaltender Patrick Quinlan to give the Attack a two-goal lead early in the period. The Attack wouldn't stop there as they kept the pressure later in the frame. Owen Sound would find the back of the net again when forward Jake Crawford would get a pass in the slot from Dec, firing it past Quinlan giving the Attack a three-goal lead heading into period two.

The second frame would mirror a similar pace as the first when Tristan Delisle would join the party on the power play. Delisle when given a great pass out front from Harry Nansi, would rip into the top corner to give the Attack a 4-goal cushion early in the second frame. Tristan would be done there as he would get his second goal of the game just three minutes after his first, he back on the power play he would get another pass from Nansi, this time at the point. firing a seeing eye wrist shot past Quinlan and force the Sting to bring in their other goalie. It didn't take long for the Attack to figure out how to beat Charlie Larocque, just seven minutes after his first and four minutes after his second, Tristan would find a rebound off a point shot from Blake Munnings, finding the back of the net giving him a natural hat trick in just seven minutes and extending the Attack lead to six goals. Later in the frame, Sykora would pick up a loose puck at the side of the net, ripping it into the open cage to give the Attack a seven-goal leading heading into the second intermission.

The Sting would fight back in the third, starting with Beckham Edwards, finding a pass in the slot and beat Carter George on the power play. They would add another goal by Ryan Brown when he would find himself on the right end of a give and go play where he would lift the puck past George. The final goal for the Sting came on the power play again this time when Sarnia's Ben Pickell tapped home a rolling puck after a one-timer from the point that would bounce off George bringing the Sting to just a four-goal deficit. Ending in a 7-3 Attack victory, the Attack now look to their next game this Saturday at the Harry Lumley Community Bayshore Arena.

