Jr. Stormers Kids Club Sponsored by Domino's Pizza Guelph Back for a Second Season

Ahead of the 2024/2025 season, the Guelph Storm announced the first-ever Jr. Stormers Kids Club sponsored by Domino's Pizza! The Storm are excited to bring the program back for a second season to continue to engage the youngest fans in Storm City. Kids 12 years old and under can take part in this program by having a parent or guardian register for a membership. Click here to check out the Jr. Stormers Kids Club activities in action.

The membership is free to sign up! By enrolling a youth they have the chance to take part in a number of fun and free activities throughout the 2025/2026 season, including an all new Jr. Stormers Kids Club Skate with the Storm (date to be announced). This season, there is a free gift with sign up, a Guelph Storm Zipper Pull! Parents and guardians who register will receive an email once their sign up has been processed with further instructions on how to pick up the gift.

The Jr. Stormers Membership is free to sign up and includes a Guelph Storm Zipper Pull.

Jr. Stormers will be selected at random for a post-game Jr. Stormers Domino's Pizza Party with two-four Guelph Storm players (one game per month, with limited spots)

One Jr. Stormer will be selected weekly as the Junior Reporter! The Junior Reporter will receive two tickets to that game, a Sleeman Centre media tour, a BabyBoni ride, and the opportunity to do a post-game interview with a Guelph Storm player.

10 Jr. Stormers members will be selected at random for a pre-game dressing room tour (one game per month, with limited spots)

Jr. Stormers will be invited to an exclusive Skate with the Storm (game date to be announced at a later date)

Please contact Public Relations and Social Media Coordinator Lisa Della Mattia with any questions.







