Six Colts Attending NHL Rookie Camps this Week
Published on September 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
This week marks a milestone for six members of the Barrie Colts as they take the next step in their hockey careers at NHL Rookie Camps.
The organization is proud to announce that Kashawn Aitcheson, Evan Passmore, Cole Beaudoin, Ben Hrebik, Emil Hemming, and Gabriel Eliasson have all earned invitations to participate in their respective NHL camps beginning this week.
Kashawn Aitcheson - New York Islanders Rookie Camp
Evan Passmore - New York Rangers Rookie Camp
Cole Beaudoin - Utah Hockey Club Development Camp
Ben Hrebik - Boston Bruins Rookie Camp & Prospects Challenge (free-agent invite)
Emil Hemming - Dallas Stars Rookie Camp
Gabriel Eliasson - Ottawa Senators Rookie Camp
The Barrie Colts extend their congratulations to Kashawn, Evan, Cole, Ben, Emil, and Gabriel.
