Barrie Colts Welcome Back Emil Hemming for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are thrilled to announce the return of Finnish forward Emil Hemming for the remainder of the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. After a brief period with the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League (AHL), Hemming is set to rejoin the Colts as they push through the OHL regular season.

Born on June 27, 2006, in Vaasa, Finland, Hemming began his hockey journey with Kiekko-Espoo's U16 team. His natural skill and dedication quickly propelled him through the ranks, eventually earning a spot with HC TPS Turku's U20 squad. In the 2023-24 season, Hemming appeared in 40 games in Finland's top-tier Liiga, recording 7 goals and 11 points. While his point totals were modest, his performance stood out for physicality, defensive responsibility, and hockey IQ.

Development with the Barrie Colts

Following his selection by the Dallas Stars as the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Hemming signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Stars and committed to the Barrie Colts for the 2024-25 OHL season. In his rookie year with Barrie, Hemming played 60 regular-season games, tallying 18 goals and 30 assists for 48 points, before adding 15 points in 16 playoff contests. Hemming's versatility was on full display, contributing effectively in both special teams and five-on-five situations. His speed, accurate shot, and two-way play quickly established him as a key asset for the Colts' lineup.

International Experience

Hemming has also represented Finland on the international stage, appearing in the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships, where he recorded a combined 1 goal and 5 assists over 14 games. These performances underscored his ability to compete at the highest levels of junior hockey.

Return to Barrie

Barrie Colts General Manager Marty Williamson commented on Hemming's return:

"Emil's return will put a smile on coaches and teammates-that's how well-liked he is. It's a big addition to our team."

Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz added:

"We are excited to be injecting an offensive weapon of Emil's calibre into our lineup. Emil made great strides in his development last season here in Barrie and will once again be relied upon in all situations. Emil is excited to be back, and we are as excited to have him return."

As Emil Hemming rejoins the lineup, fans can look forward to witnessing Hemming's dynamic presence on the ice as he strengthens the team's offensive and defensive depth.

The Barrie Colts are proud to welcome Emil Hemming back to Colts Country!







