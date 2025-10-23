Barrie Colts Four Players Named to NHL Central Scouting 2026 Preliminary Watch List
Published on October 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that four of our current rostered players have been named to the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft. This recognition reflects their exceptional skill, dedication, and potential as future professional athletes.
The players featured are forwards Nicholas Desiderio and Joseph Salandra, defenseman Justin Handsor, and goaltender Arvin Jaswal. Each brings a unique story and skill set to the organization, and their inclusion on the NHL's watch list is a testament to their hard work and the Colts' ongoing commitment to developing players.
Player Profiles
Nicholas Desiderio - Forward
Born: June 16, 2008 | Hometown: North Caldwell, NJ, USA
Height/Weight: 6'1" / 187 lbs | Shoots: Left
OHL Draft Status: Free Agent Signing (2025)
Previous Teams: Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL), New Jersey Rockets 16U AAA
NCAA Commitment: Providence College (Hockey East)
Desiderio joined the Barrie Colts in August 2025 following a stint with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) during the 2024-25 season. Prior to that, he developed with the New Jersey Rockets 16U AAA program, where he established himself as a power forward with size, speed, and skill.
Since joining the Colts, Desiderio has quickly adjusted to the OHL's tempo and physicality, registering points during preseason play and earning a consistent spot in the lineup. His blend of offensive touch, pace, and competitiveness make him a key addition to Barrie's forward group and a player with growing professional potential.
Justin Handsor - Defenseman
Born: September 24, 2007 | Hometown: Whitby, ON
Height/Weight: 6'1" / 196 lbs | Shoots: Left
OHL Draft: 3rd Round, 60th Overall (2023)
Previous Teams: Barrie Colts U18 AAA, York Simcoe Express U16 AAA
A product of the local development system, Handsor has become an integral part of the Barrie Colts' blue line. Known for his calm presence, mobility, and physical edge, he plays a reliable two-way game capable of shutting down top opponents while supporting the rush.
Having progressed through the Colts U18 AAA and York Simcoe Express programs, Handsor embodies the homegrown talent pipeline that the organization takes pride in cultivating. His inclusion on the NHL Central Scouting Watch List highlights his steady rise and professional ceiling as a modern defenseman.
Arvin Jaswal - Goaltender
Born: March 29, 2008 | Hometown: Pickering, ON
Height/Weight: 6'2" / 179 lbs | Catches: Left
OHL Draft: 6th Round, 114th Overall (2024)
Previous Team: Toronto Red Wings U18 AAA (GTHL)
Jaswal brings poise and presence between the pipes for Barrie. The 17-year-old goaltender was drafted by the Colts in 2024 and signed ahead of the 2024-25 season after an impressive year with the Toronto Red Wings U18 AAA. He posted a 2.03 goals-against average, helping his team to a strong finish in the GTHL standings.
His combination of athleticism, composure, and technical precision makes him a standout prospect in the OHL. Jaswal continues to refine his game under the Colts' development system, where he has earned high praise for his focus and consistency.
Joseph Salandra - Forward
Born: February 15, 2008 | Hometown: Pleasantville, NY, USA
Height/Weight: 5'10" / 190 lbs | Shoots: Right
OHL Draft: 3rd Round, 50th Overall (2025)
Previous Teams: Brunswick School (USHS-Prep), Mid Fairfield Rangers 15U AAA
NCAA Commitment: Harvard University (ECAC)
Salandra represents one of the most intriguing additions to the Colts roster this season. Recruited through word-of-mouth during the 2025 offseason, the organization identified Salandra as a hidden gem-an intelligent, offensively dynamic forward who balances elite academics with athletic excellence.
Before joining Barrie, Salandra starred at the Brunswick School, leading the team in scoring and earning recognition as one of the top prep players in the U.S. His commitment to Harvard University further reflects his maturity and drive.
As these four young prospects continue their development in Barrie, the Colts organization extends its sincere congratulations to each of them on this achievement.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025
- Attack Set for Western Conference Swing at Windsor, Saginaw & Flint - Owen Sound Attack
- Barrie Colts Four Players Named to NHL Central Scouting 2026 Preliminary Watch List - Barrie Colts
- OHL Announces Start Time Changes for Games on October 24 and 25 - OHL
- Win Blue Jays Tickets at Friday's Wolves Game - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires to Host 2nd Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza - Windsor Spitfires
- Nathan Aspinall Signed to NHL Entry-Level Contract by New York Rangers - Flint Firebirds
- Sunday Is Spyke's Halloween Bash - Guelph Storm
- Gavin Betts Introduces 'Bettsy's Big Save' in Support of Canadian Blood Services - Kingston Frontenacs
- Friday's Game Time Changed to 6:07 PM - Soo Greyhounds
- OHL Announces New Start Time for Friday Game in Sault Ste. Marie - Peterborough Petes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Barrie Colts Stories
- Barrie Colts Four Players Named to NHL Central Scouting 2026 Preliminary Watch List
- Aitcheson Makes History: Colts Captain Surpasses Clarke and Ekblad as Franchise's Top Scoring Defenceman
- Colts Battle Hard in the Highway 11 Showdown
- Colts Fall to Owen Sound, Set Sights on Rival Week Matchup
- Hawerchuk Strong and the Barrie Colts Partner to Give Back Through Season Seat Donation