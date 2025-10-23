Barrie Colts Four Players Named to NHL Central Scouting 2026 Preliminary Watch List

Published on October 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that four of our current rostered players have been named to the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft. This recognition reflects their exceptional skill, dedication, and potential as future professional athletes.

The players featured are forwards Nicholas Desiderio and Joseph Salandra, defenseman Justin Handsor, and goaltender Arvin Jaswal. Each brings a unique story and skill set to the organization, and their inclusion on the NHL's watch list is a testament to their hard work and the Colts' ongoing commitment to developing players.

Player Profiles

Nicholas Desiderio - Forward

Born: June 16, 2008 | Hometown: North Caldwell, NJ, USA

Height/Weight: 6'1" / 187 lbs | Shoots: Left

OHL Draft Status: Free Agent Signing (2025)

Previous Teams: Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL), New Jersey Rockets 16U AAA

NCAA Commitment: Providence College (Hockey East)

Desiderio joined the Barrie Colts in August 2025 following a stint with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) during the 2024-25 season. Prior to that, he developed with the New Jersey Rockets 16U AAA program, where he established himself as a power forward with size, speed, and skill.

Since joining the Colts, Desiderio has quickly adjusted to the OHL's tempo and physicality, registering points during preseason play and earning a consistent spot in the lineup. His blend of offensive touch, pace, and competitiveness make him a key addition to Barrie's forward group and a player with growing professional potential.

Justin Handsor - Defenseman

Born: September 24, 2007 | Hometown: Whitby, ON

Height/Weight: 6'1" / 196 lbs | Shoots: Left

OHL Draft: 3rd Round, 60th Overall (2023)

Previous Teams: Barrie Colts U18 AAA, York Simcoe Express U16 AAA

A product of the local development system, Handsor has become an integral part of the Barrie Colts' blue line. Known for his calm presence, mobility, and physical edge, he plays a reliable two-way game capable of shutting down top opponents while supporting the rush.

Having progressed through the Colts U18 AAA and York Simcoe Express programs, Handsor embodies the homegrown talent pipeline that the organization takes pride in cultivating. His inclusion on the NHL Central Scouting Watch List highlights his steady rise and professional ceiling as a modern defenseman.

Arvin Jaswal - Goaltender

Born: March 29, 2008 | Hometown: Pickering, ON

Height/Weight: 6'2" / 179 lbs | Catches: Left

OHL Draft: 6th Round, 114th Overall (2024)

Previous Team: Toronto Red Wings U18 AAA (GTHL)

Jaswal brings poise and presence between the pipes for Barrie. The 17-year-old goaltender was drafted by the Colts in 2024 and signed ahead of the 2024-25 season after an impressive year with the Toronto Red Wings U18 AAA. He posted a 2.03 goals-against average, helping his team to a strong finish in the GTHL standings.

His combination of athleticism, composure, and technical precision makes him a standout prospect in the OHL. Jaswal continues to refine his game under the Colts' development system, where he has earned high praise for his focus and consistency.

Joseph Salandra - Forward

Born: February 15, 2008 | Hometown: Pleasantville, NY, USA

Height/Weight: 5'10" / 190 lbs | Shoots: Right

OHL Draft: 3rd Round, 50th Overall (2025)

Previous Teams: Brunswick School (USHS-Prep), Mid Fairfield Rangers 15U AAA

NCAA Commitment: Harvard University (ECAC)

Salandra represents one of the most intriguing additions to the Colts roster this season. Recruited through word-of-mouth during the 2025 offseason, the organization identified Salandra as a hidden gem-an intelligent, offensively dynamic forward who balances elite academics with athletic excellence.

Before joining Barrie, Salandra starred at the Brunswick School, leading the team in scoring and earning recognition as one of the top prep players in the U.S. His commitment to Harvard University further reflects his maturity and drive.

As these four young prospects continue their development in Barrie, the Colts organization extends its sincere congratulations to each of them on this achievement.







