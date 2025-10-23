Gavin Betts Introduces 'Bettsy's Big Save' in Support of Canadian Blood Services

Frontenacs Goalie and Hockey Gives Blood Player Ambassador Gavin Betts has launched 'Bettsy's Big Save' initiative in support of Canadian Blood Services. For every save Bettsy makes this season, Gavin's Friends, Family, and Fans are pledging their support with a small financial donation, and YOU can help too.

Betts has been excellent to start the 2025/26 campaign with the Frontenacs. The 2026 NHL draft prospect has already recorded four wins this year, with one of them being a shutout over the Erie Otters on October 5th. In what is his first full season with the team, Betts has posted a great 2.73 GAA and .908 SV% in eight games played.







