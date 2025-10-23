Windsor Spitfires to Host 2nd Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the 2nd edition of the Windsor Spitfires Skills Competition powered by OG Pizza.

Come watch all your favourite Windsor Spitfires compete in a series of fun skills and games for FREE on Thursday October 30th at 6:30PM. Doors open at 6:00PM. Concessions will be available.

The Spitfires have partnered with the Soup Shack Downtown and please ask that you bring a donation of food or hats, mittens, socks etc. to the event for collection.

