Windsor Spitfires to Host 2nd Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza
Published on October 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the 2nd edition of the Windsor Spitfires Skills Competition powered by OG Pizza.
Come watch all your favourite Windsor Spitfires compete in a series of fun skills and games for FREE on Thursday October 30th at 6:30PM. Doors open at 6:00PM. Concessions will be available.
The Spitfires have partnered with the Soup Shack Downtown and please ask that you bring a donation of food or hats, mittens, socks etc. to the event for collection.
We can't wait to see you at the 2025-26 Windsor Spitfires Skills Competition!
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025
- Win Blue Jays Tickets at Friday's Wolves Game - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires to Host 2nd Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza - Windsor Spitfires
- Nathan Aspinall Signed to NHL Entry-Level Contract by New York Rangers - Flint Firebirds
- Sunday Is Spyke's Halloween Bash - Guelph Storm
- Gavin Betts Introduces 'Bettsy's Big Save' in Support of Canadian Blood Services - Kingston Frontenacs
- Friday's Game Time Changed to 6:07 PM - Soo Greyhounds
- OHL Announces New Start Time for Friday Game in Sault Ste. Marie - Peterborough Petes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Windsor Spitfires to Host 2nd Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza
- John McLaughlin and JR Grant Named to Hockey Canada for the 2025 U17 World Challenge
- Spitfires Fall to Oshawa in OT
- Spitfires Tip Guelph in OT
- Windsor Spitfires Hire Adam Geleynse as Assistant Equipment Manager and Promote Nick Welsh to Video Coach