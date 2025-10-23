Nathan Aspinall Signed to NHL Entry-Level Contract by New York Rangers

Published on October 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall

FLINT - The New York Rangers announced on Thursday that they have signed Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall to a three-year, entry-level NHL contract.

Aspinall was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. He is in his fourth season with the Firebirds and has recorded 42 goals and 53 assists over 162 games during his time in Flint. The 6'7 forward was named captain of the Firebirds on October 8 and has six goals and four assists in six games played thus far in the 2025-26 season.

Aspinall appeared in five AHL games for the Hartford Wolfpack, New York's AHL affiliate, on an amateur tryout contract following the conclusion of the 2024-25 OHL season. He and the Firebirds hit the ice on Friday night on the road against the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

