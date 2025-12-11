Firebirds Thump Storm, 9-1

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - Seven Firebirds recorded a multi-point game, highlighted by Nathan Aspinall's first OHL hat trick and Dryden Allen's first two OHL goals, as the Birds beat the Guelph Storm, 9-1, on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint took possession of first place in the Western Conference with the win, passing the idle Windsor Spitfires.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first period on the power play when Aspinall sent Darels Uljanskis a pass. Uljanskis walked in and took a wrist shot from the point to beat Guelph's Colin Ellsworth blocker side, making the game 1-0.

Late in the first period Darian Anderson received a pass from Jimmy Lombardi, skated into the Storm's zone and dropped the puck to Aspinall. He quickly sniped a shot over Ellsworth's shoulder to extend the lead to 2-0.

Flint then added another with Aspinall feeding Lombardi. He skated in on the left side, deked and beat Ellsworth five-hole giving the Birds a 3-0 lead. Guelph responded less than a minute later with a goal from Jaakko Wycisk to make the score 3-1.

The Birds kept rolling in the second period. Anderson sent a pass to Chris Thibodeau who skated around until he found an open lane. He walked in and flicked the puck past Ellsworth. Allen then struck for his first OHL goal and the Flint lead was 5-1.

Flint would tack on two more in the second, starting with Aspinall's second. He received a pass from Uljanskis and skated in took a low wrist shot, beating Ellsworth five-hole. Allen got his second of the game and his OHL career after Alex Kostov skated the puck around the net and sent him a cross-ice pass. He wristed a bullet past Ellsworth widening the Birds' lead to 7-1.

Xavier Tessier cleaned up a loose puck in front of the net early in the third, then midway through the final frame, Aspinall scored his third of the game. He received a pass from Uljanskis and walked into Guelph's zone, shot the puck between bodies to beat Ellsworth push the score to 9-1 and complete his first OHL hat trick.

The Firebirds improved to 21-7-1-2 with the win while Guelph fell to 15-13-2-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jimmy Lombardi recorded his 100th and 101st OHL points... Alex Kostov and Nathan Aspinall both extended their point streaks to 14 and 12 games respectively...Dryden Allen scored his first two OHL goals...Nathan Aspinall notched his first OHL hat trick...Darels Uljanskis recorded a career-high four points.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back at home Friday night against the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

