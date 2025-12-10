Four Spirit Prospects Announced to GOHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Milk

Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL) announced Wednesday afternoon the rosters for the 2026 GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Milk, taking place at the Miskin Law Community Complex in Peterborough, Ont. on Jan 13. Among the players selected to showcase the rising talent of the GOHL are four Spirit prospects, (F) Gensen Geldart, (F) Brody Najim, (D) Kaden Sienko, and (F) Max Wildfong.

(F) Gensen Geldart

Saginaw's fourth-round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Geldart joined the team in November and has skated in six OHL contests. His season to that point had been spent with the GOHL's Chatham Maroons, Saginaw's affiliate. The 16-year-old Geldart has 6G-9A-15P in 18 games with the Maroons and was named the GOHL Prospect of the Week Oct. 27 after his first career hat trick against the Sarnia Legionnaires.

(F) Brody Najim

Najim has produced a high offensive output for the Chatham Maroons since his arrival in the GOHL earlier this season. He sits just shy of a point-per-game with 4G-6A-10P in 12 games with the Maroons. Najim scored a goal on Oct. 4 against Owen Sound during an eight-game stint with the Spirit earlier this fall. The sixth-round pick by the Spirit in 2024 has seven points (4G-3A) in 56 career games in Saginaw.

(D) Kaden Sienko

Sienko has led the Chatham Maroons blue line this season with 5G-12A-17P in 21 contests. He currently rides a three-game point streak (2G-3A-5P) after a goal and two assists against the St. Marys Lincolns on Dec. 7. Last season, Sienko had three assists in 18 games with the Spirit. He became the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to receive the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award as the Ontario Hockey League's top academic high school player in 2025.

(F) Max Wildfong

The Spirit selected Wildfong with their seventh-round pick in 2025. He's spent the year with the GOHL's Stratford Warriors, with 12G-7A-19P in 22 games. Wildfong leads the Warriors in goals this year and sits second in points. He is also in the midst of a scoring streak, with five goals and two assists in the past five games.







