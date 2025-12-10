Weekly Report: Four-Point Road Swing Sets Stage for Two Key Home Games

Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts returned home with confidence and momentum after a successful Eastern road swing this past weekend, securing four crucial points with back-to-back wins in Ottawa and Kingston. It was a complete effort across the lineup, showcasing the team's resilience and ability to rise in big moments away from home.

Now, with points in the bank and energy high, the Colts shift focus to two important matchups on home ice this week - and one of them comes with a meaningful opportunity to give back to the community.

Home Ice Return: Thursday & Saturday at Sadlon Arena

The Colts are set to host a pair of games at Sadlon Arena, beginning Thursday night as they welcome the Owen Sound Attack, looking to continue their upward push in the standings.

On Saturday night, Barrie meets the Niagara IceDogs - and this one carries extra significance beyond the final score.

A Night for Community: Winter Wear Drive Supporting the Busby Centre

Saturday's matchup will highlight the organization's commitment to supporting those in need. The Colts, alongside the Busby Centre and our incredible fans, will be collecting brand-new hats, mittens, gloves, and socks to help families and individuals in our community who are experiencing - or at risk of experiencing - homelessness.

Fans are encouraged to bring donations to the game, and they will be collected before puck drop. With winter hitting full stride, every contribution goes a long way in providing warmth and comfort to neighbours who need it most.

Thursday, December 11th vs. Owen Sound

Saturday, December 13th vs. Niagara.







