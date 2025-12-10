Generals Wrap up Road Trip in Kingston

Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals close out their three-game road swing with a trip to the Limestone City for their fourth matchup of the year against the Kingston Frontenacs.

This is the first of two meetings between the East Division rivals this week. After tonight, they will also faceoff Sunday night back at the TCC.

The Gens come in with momentum on the heels of a 6-3 victory over the Sudbury Wolves Sunday afternoon, where they rallied back from three goals down with six unanswered to win.

Oshawa's comeback was capped off with a four-goal third period. Luke Posthumus tied it early with his third of four points and Harrison Franssen netted two late on consecutive power plays.

Now, the Generals look for their first win of the season over Kingston, who bested them convincingly in the first three meetings thanks to offense contributed throughout their lineup and solid goaltending from Gavin Betts and Matthew Minchak.

Despite their success against Oshawa in the early parts of the year, the Frontenacs have struggled as of late - losing nine straight and 16 of 20 since these two teams last played. Their offense has dried up during this stretch against tough opponents.

With Kingston's recent struggles and the Generals picking up the pace lately, these two teams seem to be both physically and mentally different from when they last met in mid-October, but this contest will depend on how the two squads start.

The key for the Gens will be to keep the offense rolling early and not give the Frontenacs an early spark like in the last couple of matchups.

Puck drip is set for 7:05 pm from Slush Puppie Place. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







