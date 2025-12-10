Thirty-Seven OHL Prospects Named to GOHL Top Prospects Game Rosters

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is pleased to congratulate 37 OHL prospects on being named to rosters for the 2026 GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Milk. The showcase of top 2008 and 2009-born talent from across the GOHL takes place on the eve of the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas, with the puck dropping on Tuesday, January 13 at 7:00pm at the Miskin Law Community Complex in Peterborough.

Coaching staffs of the respective teams, paired with submissions from OHL member team scouting departments contributed to the roster selection process, with 14 of the OHL's 20 member teams featuring prospects competing in the showcase.

The matchup pits Team Thornton, named after legendary Soo Greyhounds alumnus and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thornton up against Team Scheifele, named after another GOHL graduate in Mark Scheifele who went on to star in the OHL with the Barrie Colts before embarking on a lengthy NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets.

The GOHL's two first-place teams have the highest representation. The Eastern Conference-leading Cambridge RedHawks have five players selected, while the Western Conference's Chatham Maroons have four.

Team Thornton features first round 2025 OHL Priority Selection choice Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights) along with a trio of second rounders in Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers), Lucas Nutting (Elmira Sugar Kings/Flint Firebirds) and Sarvir Jaworski (Sarnia Legionnaires/Sarnia Sting).

The game in Peterborough will feature a prominent Petes alumnus in Team Thornton Head Coach Jason Williams (St. Thomas Stars) who wore the maroon and white from 1996-2000 before an 11-year NHL career. He'll be joined on the bench by assistants Kevin Rosebrugh (Port Colborne Sailors) and Steven Santos (Welland Jr. Canadians). Support staff for Team Thornton includes Trainer Carlo Cardelli (St. Catharines Falcons) and Equipment Managers Cody Heaman (Stratford Warriors) and Zach Loveridge (LaSalle Vipers).

Across the ice, Team Scheifele includes a first round OHL Priority Selection choice of its own in blueliner David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs) along with three second round selections in forwards Carter Lewandowski (Ayr Centennials/Guelph Storm) and Parker Smith (Cambridge RedHawks/Sudbury Wolves) along with defenceman Cooper McAslan (London Nationals/London Knights).

Team Scheifele will be led by Head Coach Matt Doyle (Waterloo Siskins). He's accompanied by assistants in OHL and NHL alumnus Zac Rinaldo (Pelham Panthers) along with another OHL graduate in Brennan Feasey (Chatham Maroons). Team Scheifele support staff includes Trainer Eric Harvey (Chatham Maroons) and Equipment Managers Nathan Thompson (Listowel Cyclones) and Kamryn Bain (Brantford Titans).

Admission is free to the general public for the game that is expected to have a large contingent of scouts on-hand at the Miskin Law Community Complex, located adjacent to the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The game will also stream live on FloHockey.







