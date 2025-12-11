Bulldogs Sign Lake Superior State Commit Heath Bogart

Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of Lake Superior State commit, defenseman Heath Bogart from the Collingwood Blues to a Standard Players Agreement commencing in the 2026-27 OHL season with Bogart eligible to join the Bulldogs as an AP in the 2025-26 season.

Bogart, from Grand Bend, ON, was originally selected by the Bulldogs in the 10th round, 196th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft out of the Huron Perth Lakers U16 AAA program. Bogart has continued to improve and develop as he began his junior career in the 2024-25 season with the Stratford Warriors of the GOHL where the 5'11", 175lbs, left-shot rearguard posted 3 goals & 12 assists for 15 points in 42 games. Bogart took another step forward top open the 2025-26 season, picking up 16 assists over 31 games to begin the season with the Collingwood Blues of the OJHL.

Bogart's performances earned himself a spot on Team Canada East for the World Junior A Challenge where he joined Blues teammate and fellow Bulldogs prospect Maksim Corovic.

"Heath is a perfect example that it's not where you're drafted, but what you do after". said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman.

"He's worked incredibly hard and developed to the point that he's earned this opportunity. We're excited to get him into games as an affiliate player right away, and even more excited for what he'll bring to our club next season."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.