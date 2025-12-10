Three Firebirds Prospects Named to 2026 GOHL Top Prospects Game Rosters

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - Three Flint Firebirds prospects have been named to the rosters for the 2026 GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Milk. The showcase of top 2008 and 2009-born talent from across the GOHL takes place on the eve of the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas, with the puck dropping on Tuesday, January 13 at 7:00pm at the Miskin Law Community Complex in Peterborough. Flint prospect Liam Edgcumbe will play for Team Scheifele while Lucas Nutting and Ulysses Lombardi will play for Team Thornton.

Coaching staffs of the respective teams, paired with submissions from OHL member team scouting departments contributed to the roster selection process. 37 OHL prospects from 14 of the 20 teams will compete in the showcase.

The matchup pits Team Thornton, named after legendary Soo Greyhounds alumnus and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thornton up against Team Scheifele, named after another GOHL graduate in Mark Scheifele who went on to star in the OHL with the Barrie Colts before embarking on a lengthy NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets.

Team Scheifele will be led by Head Coach Matt Doyle (Waterloo Siskins). He's accompanied by assistants in OHL and NHL alumnus Zac Rinaldo (Pelham Panthers) along with another OHL graduate in Brennan Feasey (Chatham Maroons). Team Scheifele support staff includes Trainer Eric Harvey (Chatham Maroons) and Equipment Managers Nathan Thompson (Listowel Cyclones) and Kamryn Bain (Brantford Titans).

Admission is free to the general public for the game that is expected to have a large contingent of scouts on-hand at the Miskin Law Community Complex, located adjacent to the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The game will also stream live on FloHockey .







