Vaccari, Firebirds, Shut Down Rangers, 4-1

Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari keeps an eye on the action

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - Nine different Firebirds recorded a point, Mason Vaccari stopped 32 of 33 shots, and Flint won its eighth consecutive home game, defeating the Kitchener Rangers, 4-1, Friday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds struck first less than five minutes into the opening period. Josh Colosimo forced a turnover in the defensive zone and sent the puck toward the crease. Alex Kostov battled for position, allowing Chris Thibodeau to jump in and jam home a second-chance opportunity through the legs of Kitchener goaltender Christian Kirsch, giving Flint a 1-0 lead.

After surviving a pair of close calls that saw the Rangers hit the post twice in a two-minute span, Flint doubled its lead later in the period. Darels Uljanskis fired a shot from the point that Bryson Morgan redirected past Kirsch. The goal marked Morgan's second of the season and the second of his OHL career.

The Birds wasted no time adding to their lead in the second period. Off the opening faceoff, Luka Graziano fired a shot that produced a rebound, and captain Nathan Aspinall poked the puck into the net to make it 3-0. The goal extended Aspinall's league-leading point total to 48.

The score remained 3-0 through the middle frame, but Kitchener responded early in the third period on the power play. Christian Humphreys walked in from the near circle and beat Vaccari above the shoulder on the near side to cut the deficit to two.

Flint shut the door defensively the rest of the way and sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Jimmy Lombardi in the final minutes. Vaccari finished the night with 32 saves, earning his 18th win of the season as the Firebirds skated away with a 4-1 victory.

The Firebirds improved to 22-7-1-2 with their win while Kitchener dropped to 18-10-3-0. Flint's win, paired with the Windsor Spitfires' 4-3 loss to the Kingston Frontenacs, has vaulted the Birds into first place in the Western Conference.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Alex Kostov and Nathan Aspinall extended their point streaks to 15 and 13 games respectively...Aspinall's goal was his 22nd of the season, ranking second in the OHL, and he remains the league's only player with 20+ goals and 20+ assists...The Firebirds improved to 13-3-0-0 at home this season, including wins in their last eight games at the Dort Financial Center.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds wrap up their homestand Saturday night against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

