Generals Downed by 67's in First Game Back Home

Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - In their first game back on home ice in 12 days, the Oshawa Generals were defeated 3-1 in yet another low-scoring game against their division rivals, the Ottawa 67's.

Matthew Humphries, who was acquired from the Niagara IceDogs in November, made his Generals debut tonight after starting his season with the Aurora Tigers of the OJHL, putting up a .907 SV% and a GAA of 3.76.

The Gens took to the ice in their Christmas-themed Ugly Sweaters tonight. The jerseys will be auctioned off in support of Durham Children's Aid Foundation's Holiday Hope program.

It would be Ottawa netting the first one early thanks to Thomas Vandenberg putting home a rebound shot from Nathan Amidovski in front of the net, but the Generals picked up the pace afterward and were solid throughout the first period - leading the shot totals 11-8 after one.

Oshawa started the second with an early power play but could not capitalize, leading to Filip Ekberg putting the 67's up 2-0 off a wicked wrist shot over the glove of Humphries from the near circle.

Though the Generals continued to pile up some great scoring opportunities, they still could not solve Ryder Fetterolf between the Ottawa pipes as he stopped all 21 shots thrown his way through the first 40 minutes.

Ottawa started the third by adding another early one with Jasper Kuhta netting his 16th of the season glove side on Humphries on a three-on-one rush. The Gens would later respond on their third man-advantage of the night, but it would take a video review to make it official.

Anthony Timmerman rushed into the attacking zone and fired one that quickly went off the back bar behind Fetterolf on his glove side. Play continued for about 40 seconds, but the buzzer soon sounded to confirm Timmerman's second of the season.

The goal did get the TCC crowd going, and Oshawa did feed off the momentum after netting their first goal on Fetterolf on the season, but it would not be enough to complete a rally as the 67's shut it down the rest of the way.

Despite the loss, the Generals' power play continues to trend in the right direction with goals in three straight games - converting four times on six attempts. Matthew Humphries also had a strong first impression for the Generals, stopping 24 of the 27 shots he faced.

Ryder Fetterolf was the difference tonight, further proving why he is one of the top goaltenders in the league in his rookie season by picking up his second win against Oshawa this year while stopping 43 of 44 shots combined in those two games.

Up next for the Gens is a rematch with the Kingston Frontenacs back home Sunday night at 6:05 pm with Oshawa hoping to avenge Wednesday's defeat. It will be the final game at Tribute Communities Centre before the Christmas break. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OTT 1st Goal: Thomas Vandenberg (11) from Nathan Amidovski and Brock Chitaroni at 5:36

2nd Period Scoring:

OTT 2nd Goal: Filip Ekberg (7) from Cooper Foster at 5:42

3rd Period Scoring:

OTT 3rd Goal: Jasper Kuhta (16) from Brayden Krawczyk at 7:31

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Anthony Timmerman (2) Unassisted at 9:42

OTT Power Play: 0/1

OSH Power Play: 1/3

Ryder Fetterolf (OTT): 27 saves on 28 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 24 saves on 27 shots







