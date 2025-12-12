Rangers Roll into Flint as Road Swing Continues Stateside

Flint, MI - Kitchener are in Flint to take on the Firebirds at the Dort Financial Centre for their third game of a five-game road trip. The Firebirds are one of the hottest teams on home ice, so tonight promises to be a good test for the East Avenue Blue. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The teams have already met twice this season, with the home team earning the victory in each contest. Their most recent game came on October 14th, when the Rangers claimed a 4-1 victory at The Aud. Christian Humphreys collected two assists and sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final two minutes. Jimmy Lombardi was the lone scorer for Flint, finding the back of the net early in the first period.

Last season, the Blueshirts posted an impressive 3-0-1-0 record against Flint, notching one win in regulation and two in a shootout. Over the last five years, the teams have met 20 times, splitting the games evenly between Flint and Kitchener. The Rangers won 9 of those games, including 4 at home and 5 on the road, while Flint claimed the other 11 victories.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (18-9-3-0)

Kitchener couldn't extend their winning streak on Wednesday night, dropping a hard-fought 3-2 overtime battle to the Greyhounds. Cameron Weston put the Rangers on the board in the first period, and Avry Anstis added another ten minutes later to give Kitchener a 2-1 lead.

Cameron Reid and Christian Humphreys each picked up an assist, with Reid (9G, 20A) remaining fifth among OHL defencemen with 29 points in 28 games. Jakub Chromiak also had a standout night, along with recording an assist, he made a critical goal-line save, pulling a puck away to earn the Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (21-7-1-2)

The Flint Firebirds sit third in Western Conference with 45 points in 21 contests. Although the Firebirds hold more points than the Rangers, they trail the Windsor Spitfires in the West Division. Flint is coming off a dominant stretch, including a 9-1 win over Guelph on Wednesday.

Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 14 games on Wednesday, the longest active streak in the OHL and the second-longest in the league this season. He has 11 goals and 14 assists during his streak. Nathan Aspinall extended his own point streak to 12 games, the second-longest active streak in the league. He has 13 goals and 14 assists during his streak.

The Firebirds have won seven consecutive home games and 12 of their last 13 on Dort Financial Center ice. Flint is 12-3-0-0 at home this season and their 12 wins are tied for the second-most home wins in the OHL.

Mason Vaccari owns the most wins by any goaltender in the league this season with 17. Vaccari earned his first-of-two shutouts on the year against the Bkueshirts the last time these two teams played at the Dort Financial Centre. He has stopped 57/60 shots by Rangers skaters this season playing to a .950 save percentage.

Drafted Firebirds:

The Flint Firebirds feature four players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Rylan Fellinger (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Jimmy Lombardi (Los Angeles Kings) were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, while Nathan Aspinall (New York Rangers), and Darels Uljanskis (Anaheim Ducks) were drafted in 2024.

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Saginaw Spirit will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener head to Saginaw for the second game of a back-to-back, taking on the Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center. The Rangers will finnish up their five-game road trip for a midweek matchup in Sarnia on Wednesday, December 17th before returning home on Friday, December 19th for our Holiday Game! It is the last game before the holiday break so secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







