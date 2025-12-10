Rangers Make Final Stop to GFL Memorial Gardens to Take on Greyhounds

Sault Ste. Marie, ON - The Rangers head north for their second road game of a five-game road trip, taking on the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Garden.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This is the third meeting between these two club with the game played on November 14th. Chase Reid was a force for the Greyhounds, scoring twice and adding an assist, while Marco Mignosa kept pace with a goal and a helper of his own. The Greyhounds have had the upper hand through the first two games, limiting the Rangers to just one point and a 0-1-1-0 record.

Over the past five seasons, the two teams have played 20 games, with the Rangers holding a record of 8-9-2-1. Six of those wins came at home and two on the road. In the 2024-25 season, the Rangers met the Greyhounds four times, with Kitchener earning a victory in three of those games, giving the Blueshirts an impressive 3-0-0-1 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (18-9-2-0)

The Blueshirts earned their third straight victory on Sunday, topping the Guelph Storm to extend their winning streak. Kitchener remains firmly in second place in the Western Conference, holding 38 points through 29 contests.

Fresh off being named to Hockey Canada's World Junior Training Camp Roster, Cameron Reid is looking to continue his strong offensive play. He led the way offensively in Guelph, recording a goal and two assists. He has put together back-to-back three-point games and is not up to fifth in scoring among OHL D-men.

Jakub Chromiak continued his steady contributions, setting up two goals to bring his season total to 19 points, including 15 assists. Andrew Vermeulen also chipped in, scoring his second of the season to reach four points overall.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (17-10-1-1)

The Greyhounds enter tonight's contest on the heels of a dominant 7-3 win over the Sarnia Sting on December 7th, a result that lifted them to fifth in the Western Conference with 36 points in 29 games.

Jeremy Martin kicked things off with a power-play goal and doubled up just minutes later. Brady Martin followed with a pair of goals of his own, one coming shorthanded, along with an assist, while Jakub Winkelhofer got in on the action with a two-goal, one-assist effort. With all three players posting multi-point performances, they turned the game into a showcase well worth watching.

Lukas Fischer who featured as an oppentent in the Greyhounds' last game will make his debut for Sault Ste. Marie in tonight's game. The St. Louis Blues prospect has played in 26 games this season recording 18 points (3G, 15A) and a -5 plus/minus rating.

Chase Reid is continuing his strong NHL Draft Eligible campaign ranking second amongst all OHL defencemen with 33 points (13G, 20A) in 29 games. Reid showed up big the last meeting between these two clubs scoring the games opening two goals on route to a three-point night in a Greyhounds win. In two games against the Blueshirts, Reid has six points (3G, 3A) and will be a focal point for the Rangers.

Drafted Greyhounds:

Six players on the Soo Greyhounds' roster have been drafted to the NHL. Four were taken in the 2025 draft: Brady Martin (Nashville Predators), Travis Hayes (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jordan Charron (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Marco Mignosa (Tampa Bay Lightning). Two others were taken in 2024: Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings) and Lukas Fischer (St. Louis Blues).

UP NEXT:

Kitchener continue on their road trip stateside, this time travelling to Flint for a Friday night matchup with the high flying Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.







