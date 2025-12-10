Game Day - December 10 - GUE at FLNT

Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm head state side to Flint on a rare Wednesday night tilt.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Alex McLean

9th overall pick of the Storm in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Recently named OHL Player of the Week

Has 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 25 games this season

Registered 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 3 games last week

Who to Watch - Flint Firebirds

Alex Kostov

58th overall pick of the Soo Greyhounds in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) through 25 games this season

Is currently on a 13 game point streak

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, December 12th 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

