Game Day - December 10 - GUE at FLNT
Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm head state side to Flint on a rare Wednesday night tilt.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Alex McLean
9th overall pick of the Storm in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Recently named OHL Player of the Week
Has 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 25 games this season
Registered 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 3 games last week
Who to Watch - Flint Firebirds
Alex Kostov
58th overall pick of the Soo Greyhounds in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) through 25 games this season
Is currently on a 13 game point streak
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, December 12th 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Game Day - December 10 - GUE at FLNT - Guelph Storm
