Generals Drop Fourth Straight to Frontenacs on the Year

Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to pick up their first win of the season against the Kingston Frontenacs, but were handed a 7-3 defeat by them to close out their three-game road swing.

Both teams exchanged chances end-to-end early on, but the Frontenacs would open the scoring thanks to Maleek McGowan tapping home a Jacob Battaglia pass wide open on the back door. It was McGowan's second goal of the season against Oshawa.

After allowing the opening goal, the Generals came right back with an equalizer from Porter Byrd-Leitner, who made an early statement drawing back into the lineup by netting his first OHL goal on the doorstep off a neat centring pass from Luke Posthumus.

Kingston would go back in front late in the first after Tomas Pobezal hooked up with Andrew Kuzma on a give-and-go and Kuzma just got it over Jaden Cholette's right-handed catching glove from the far circle to send the Frontenacs to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.

The Generals recorded five more shots than Kingston in the first but started the second with a lot of time spent in their own zone. The Frontenacs would eventually capitalize past the halfway mark with Robin Kuzma snapping one over Cholette's blocker from the slot.

A few minutes later, Landon Wright added another one for Kingston as he wristed one from the slot to the blocker side past both Cholette and the bodies in front of him. Two second period goals gave the Frontenacs a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Oshawa put up 19 shots through the first two periods, but Matthew Minchak stood tall stopping 18 of them to limit the Generals to one goal heading into the final period.

The Generals began the third with over a minute of power play time, but it only took five seconds to convert with Posthumus stealing the puck off the centre ice faceoff and tucked it under Minchak's blocker on a partial breakaway.

Unfortunately for Oshawa, their momentum would be short lived as the Frontenacs responded just a minute later to go back up by three with Andre Mondoux firing it from the point and past a screened Cholette.

Kingston would end up running away with it as Battaglia would add his fourth point of the night on a breakaway and Robin Kuzma cashed in his second tally of the game with a tap-in from just outside the crease.

Aiden O'Donnell would add one late with a nice move to his backhand on a breakaway, but it would not be enough to overcome what was Oshawa's fourth straight loss to Kingston in the season series.

Besides Porter Byrd-Leitner's two-point night, including his first OHL tally, Luke Posthumus now getting up to seven points in his last four games and the special teams being affective, there was not a lot for Oshawa to be happy about five-on-five.

The Generals face Kingston again on home ice this Sunday in hopes of getting vengeance against them, but will first host the Ottawa 67's Friday night in what will be their third meeting of the season. For single-game tickets to both games, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

KGN 1st Goal: Maleek McGowan (4) from Jacob Battaglia and Andrew Kuzma at 8:52

OSH 1st Goal: Porter Byrd-Leitner (1) from Luke Posthumus and Owen Griffin at 10:49

KGN 2nd Goal: Andrew Kuzma (11) from Tomas Pobezal and Jacob Battaglia at 15:35

2nd Period Scoring:

KGN 3rd Goal: Robin Kuzma (8) from Landon Wright and Vann Williamson at 11:16

KGN 4th Goal: Landon Wright (4) from Robin Kuzma at 14:50

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal (PP): Luke Posthumus (6) Unassisted at 0:05

KGN 5th Goal: Andre Mondoux (2) from Jacob Battaglia and Tomas Pobezal at 1:26

KGN 6th Goal: Jacob Battaglia (12) from Tomas Pobezal at 3:35

KGN 7th Goal: Robin Kuzma (9) from Landon Wright and Andre Mondoux at 5:13

OSH 3rd Goal: Aiden O'Donnell (8) from Porter Byrd-Leitner and Harrison Franssen at 14:59

OSH Power Play: 1/1

KGN Power Play: 0/1

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 20 saves on 27 shots

Matthew Minchak (KGN): 24 saves on 27 shots







