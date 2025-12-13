Frontenacs Hold off Spitfires in 4-3 Decision at Slush Puppie Place

Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

KINGSTON, Ont. - The Windsor Spitfires battled to the final buzzer but came up just short Friday night, falling 4-3 to the Kingston Frontenacs at Slush Puppie Place.

Kingston opened the scoring at 8:22 of the first period when Will Bishop set up Landon Wright for the game's first goal. Windsor responded midway through the frame as Beksultan Makysh finished a play from Caden Harvey and John McLaughlin at 13:58 to tie the game at 1-1. The Frontenacs regained the lead late in the period, scoring at 17:51 to take a 2-1 advantage into the first intermission.

The Spitfires pulled even early in the second period when Anthony Cristoforo found the back of the net at 3:54, assisted by Jack Nesbitt and AJ Spellacy. Kingston answered again, however, striking twice in the middle of the frame to restore a two-goal cushion heading into the third period.

Windsor showed resilience late, cutting the deficit to one with just under four minutes remaining in regulation. Jack Nesbitt scored at 16:28 of the third period, with assists from AJ Spellacy and Carson Woodall, giving the Spitfires life down the stretch. Despite a strong push and sustained pressure in the final minutes, Windsor was unable to find the equalizer.

Between the pipes, Michael Newlove made 26 saves in the loss, while Kingston's Matthew Minchak stopped 23 shots to earn the win. Special teams played a minimal role, with both clubs held scoreless on the power play.

The Frontenacs outscored Windsor 2-1 in both the first and second periods, while the Spitfires took the third-period scoring edge but could not overcome the earlier deficit.

Windsor will look to bounce back as they continue their road schedule, aiming to turn strong late-game efforts into results.

