Knights Defeat Saginaw In Friday Evening Matchup
Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - The Knights opened the scoring in the first, off a sharp angle shot from Henry Brzustewicz, putting London up 1-0 midway through one.
Saginaw would respond with a goal of their own as a deflected point shot from Xander Velliaris found the back of the net, levelling the game at 1-1.
Saginaw took their first lead just under halfway through the second period off of Brody Pepoy's 4th of the season
London would have an answer of their own before the end of the second. Braiden Clark would redirect a point shot from Braidy Wassilyn, followed by Jaxon Cover tallying off a no-look feed from Evan Van Gorp, to give the Knights the 3-2 lead heading into the second intermission.
In the final frame, Saginaw evened things up with a goal from Levi Harper, but the Knights would respond immediately with another deflection goal from Braiden Clark to put London back on top.
Cohen Bidgood would add an empty netter for the Knights to secure a 5-3 victory.
The Knights are back in action Sunday, where they'll take on the OHL leading Brantford Bulldogs at TD Civic Centre in Brantford.
