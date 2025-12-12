OHL Friday Night Faceoff: Windsor at Kingston

Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The OHL Friday Night Faceoff heads to Leon's Centre this week as the Kingston Frontenacs welcome the Windsor Spitfires in an interconference matchup. Fans can watch the action live and free on FloHockey's YouTube, X, and Facebook channels, as well as the OHL's Facebook page and the pages of both participating teams. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.

Windsor arrives with several major storylines. Draft-eligible forward Ethan Belchetz continues to lead the Spitfires with his strong offensive game and ability to take over shifts. In goal, Joey Costanzo has been steady all season, sitting near the top of the league in key categories while giving Windsor confidence every night. Captain and LA Kings prospect Liam Greentree is coming off his selection to Canada's National Junior Team Camp. With camp opening, Greentree is not expected to play in Friday's matchup, leaving a notable absence in the Spitfires' lineup.

Kingston counters with a trio of NHL prospects who drive much of their attack. Maple Leafs prospect Tyler Hopkins has been strong in all areas and is a focal point of the Frontenacs' offense. Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia brings size and finishing touch, while Canucks prospect Kieren Dervin adds speed and playmaking to a Kingston forward group. Together, they form one of the more productive top units in the East.

Friday's game brings together two teams with young talent and plenty of NHL interest as the Spitfires and Frontenacs look to gain ground heading into the holiday stretch.

A new Friday Night Faceoff matchup will be featured free every week throughout the 2025-26 season across FloHockey's social platforms, while subscribers can continue to watch every OHL game all season long on FloHockey.tv and the FloSports app.

