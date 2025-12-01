Spitfires Earn Weekend Split with Hard-Fought Efforts in Guelph and Owen Sound. Presented by Blackburn Media.

The Windsor Spitfires wrapped up a challenging two-game road trip this weekend, battling through adversity and showcasing their resilience with a pair of tightly contested matchups against Guelph and Owen Sound. After a narrow 5-4 loss to the Storm on Friday, the Spits responded with a gritty 3-2 victory over the Attack on Saturday to secure a valuable weekend split.

Friday in Guelph: A High-Scoring Battle Slips Away Late

Final: Guelph Storm 5, Windsor Spitfires 4 - Nov. 28, 2025

Windsor opened the weekend inside the Sleeman Centre for a fast-paced, high-scoring clash with the Guelph Storm. After falling behind 2-0 early, the Spitfires stormed back with goals from Ethan Belchetz and Carson Woodall, tying the game 2-2 after twenty minutes.

The momentum continued into the second period, where Jean-Christoph Lemieux buried a go-ahead marker to make it 3-2 Windsor. The Spits controlled stretches of play and generated chances, but the Storm responded with a push of their own.

Guelph scored three times in the third period-including the eventual game-winner at 18:48-to outlast Windsor in a tight 5-4 finish. AJ Spellacy added Windsor's other goal, and goaltender Michael Newlove turned aside 29 shots in the effort.

Despite the loss, the Spitfires showed impressive offensive depth and battled until the final horn in one of their most competitive road games of the season.

Saturday in Owen Sound: Spitfires Rebound With Grit and Structure

Final: Windsor Spitfires 3, Owen Sound Attack 2 - Nov. 29, 2025

The Spitfires wasted no time bouncing back the following night in Owen Sound. Captain Liam Greentree opened the scoring at 6:24 of the first period, setting the tone for a determined Windsor performance.

In the second period, the Spits seized control. Andrew Robinson finished a slick passing play to restore the lead, and minutes later, Ethan Garden struck on the power play to make it 3-1. The line of Robinson, Garden, and AJ Spellacy was dangerous throughout, combining for four points in the win.

Owen Sound narrowed the gap late in the third, but the Spitfires held firm thanks to a composed defensive effort and a standout performance from Joey Costanzo, who stopped 24 of 26 shots-including several key saves during a series of late-game penalty kills.

Windsor's penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5, while the power play contributed a crucial second-period goal.

A Weekend Built on Resilience

Across the two-game stretch, the Spitfires demonstrated strong compete, depth scoring, and the ability to respond after adversity. Friday's late setback didn't carry into Saturday, as Windsor delivered one of its most structured defensive efforts of the season to earn two important points on the road.

The team now returns home with renewed confidence and momentum as they continue to push forward in the Western Conference standings. Expect fireworks this weekend as the Spits face arch rival London in a back to back affair.







