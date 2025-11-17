Windsor Spitfires Announce Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fowler Plumbing - Sunday, November 23rd 2025 - 4:05PM
Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Windsor, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are excited to host our annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sunday, November 23, a cherished holiday tradition that brings together hockey fans, community spirit, and charitable giving.
Last year's event was a tremendous success: the community donated 3,954 stuffed animals, which were distributed to local children via Sparky's Toy Drive.
What Is the Teddy Bear Toss?
Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal (teddy bear or other plush toy) to the game. When the home team scores its first goal, fans launch their bears onto the ice in a jubilant, feel-good moment. After the goal, volunteers and staff collect the toys, which are then donated to children's charities, hospitals, and local social-service organizations.
Event Details
Date: Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025
Time: Puck drop at 4:05pm
Venue: WFCU Centre, 8787 McHugh St
Beneficiary: Sparky's Toy Drive
Goal of the Toss: This year, the team hopes to raise over 4,000 stuffed animals and increase community impact.
Tickets: can be purchased here.
Looking Back: Previous Teddy Bear Toss Goal Scorers
Here are some past players who scored the iconic "teddy bear" goal in previous years:
2024-25 - Jack Nesbitt
2023-24 - Oliver Peer
2022-23 - Noah Morneau
2021-22 - Pasquale Zito
2020-21 - no season
2019-20 - Luke Boka
2018-19 - Will Cuylle
2017-18 - Kirill Kozhevnikov
2016-17 - no Teddy Bear Toss Game
2015-16 - Christian Fischer
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025
- The Hockey Benders Are Taking over on December 12th - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Partner with Special Olympics Ontario for Tuesday, November 18th Game - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 10-16, 2025 - OHL
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL Player of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Wil McFadden - Guelph Storm
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Ottawa 67's
- Attack Honour Ann Kelly's Legacy with Continuation of Bells of Christmas Program - Owen Sound Attack
- Overage Forward Sebastien Gervais Announces Commitment to Clarkson University - Saginaw Spirit
- Turning Back the Clock: Frontenacs Unveil Special Jerseys for November 21st Throwback Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 10-16 - Flint Firebirds
- Homestand Finishes with Doubleheader - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Announce Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fowler Plumbing - Sunday, November 23rd 2025 - 4:05PM - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Reach Announced as Official Warm-Up Jersey Sponsor for 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Reach Announced as Official Warm-Up Jersey Sponsor for 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Spits Come off Challenging 2 Games into Back to Back to Back Weekend - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Windsor Spitfires Announce Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fowler Plumbing - Sunday, November 23rd 2025 - 4:05PM
- Spits Come off Challenging 2 Games into Back to Back to Back Weekend
- Windsor Spitfires Partner with Grow on Windsor Campaign
- Costanzo's Shutout Leads Spitfires Past Frontenacs
- Spitfires Roll Past Firebirds 5-2 in Home Victory