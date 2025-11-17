Windsor Spitfires Announce Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fowler Plumbing - Sunday, November 23rd 2025 - 4:05PM

Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are excited to host our annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sunday, November 23, a cherished holiday tradition that brings together hockey fans, community spirit, and charitable giving.

Last year's event was a tremendous success: the community donated 3,954 stuffed animals, which were distributed to local children via Sparky's Toy Drive.

What Is the Teddy Bear Toss?

Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal (teddy bear or other plush toy) to the game. When the home team scores its first goal, fans launch their bears onto the ice in a jubilant, feel-good moment. After the goal, volunteers and staff collect the toys, which are then donated to children's charities, hospitals, and local social-service organizations.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025

Time: Puck drop at 4:05pm

Venue: WFCU Centre, 8787 McHugh St

Beneficiary: Sparky's Toy Drive

Goal of the Toss: This year, the team hopes to raise over 4,000 stuffed animals and increase community impact.

Tickets: can be purchased here.

Looking Back: Previous Teddy Bear Toss Goal Scorers

Here are some past players who scored the iconic "teddy bear" goal in previous years:

2024-25 - Jack Nesbitt

2023-24 - Oliver Peer

2022-23 - Noah Morneau

2021-22 - Pasquale Zito

2020-21 - no season

2019-20 - Luke Boka

2018-19 - Will Cuylle

2017-18 - Kirill Kozhevnikov

2016-17 - no Teddy Bear Toss Game

2015-16 - Christian Fischer







