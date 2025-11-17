Nathan Aspinall Named OHL Player of the Week
Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall has been named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the week of November 10-16. It's the second consecutive week the award has gone to a Firebird after Alex Kostov earned it for the week of November 3-9.
Aspinall totaled four goals and three assists along with a +5 plus/minus rating during Flint's three games over the past week, all of which were wins. He had two goals and an assist in the 3-2 overtime win over the Brantford Bulldogs on the road on Friday night and then matched a career-high with four points on two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win at home over the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday.
Flint's captain now leads the team with 27 points, which also places him in a tie for ninth in the OHL in scoring. His 12 goals are six shy of his career-high of 18 and he has recorded eight multi-point games in 18 games played this season. Aspinall joines Kostov and Mason Vaccari, who was named Goaltender of the Week October 6-12, as Firebirds who have received league honors this season.
The Firebirds will hit the road for three games in three days this weekend, beginning on Friday night in Brampton against the Steelheads. Puck drop at the CAA Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Nathan Aspinall of the Flint Firebirds
(Todd Boone)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025
- The Hockey Benders Are Taking over on December 12th - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Partner with Special Olympics Ontario for Tuesday, November 18th Game - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 10-16, 2025 - OHL
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL Player of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Wil McFadden - Guelph Storm
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Ottawa 67's
- Attack Honour Ann Kelly's Legacy with Continuation of Bells of Christmas Program - Owen Sound Attack
- Overage Forward Sebastien Gervais Announces Commitment to Clarkson University - Saginaw Spirit
- Turning Back the Clock: Frontenacs Unveil Special Jerseys for November 21st Throwback Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 10-16 - Flint Firebirds
- Homestand Finishes with Doubleheader - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Announce Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fowler Plumbing - Sunday, November 23rd 2025 - 4:05PM - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Reach Announced as Official Warm-Up Jersey Sponsor for 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Reach Announced as Official Warm-Up Jersey Sponsor for 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Spits Come off Challenging 2 Games into Back to Back to Back Weekend - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.