Nathan Aspinall Named OHL Player of the Week

Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Nathan Aspinall of the Flint Firebirds

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Nathan Aspinall of the Flint Firebirds(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall has been named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the week of November 10-16. It's the second consecutive week the award has gone to a Firebird after Alex Kostov earned it for the week of November 3-9.

Aspinall totaled four goals and three assists along with a +5 plus/minus rating during Flint's three games over the past week, all of which were wins. He had two goals and an assist in the 3-2 overtime win over the Brantford Bulldogs on the road on Friday night and then matched a career-high with four points on two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win at home over the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday.

Flint's captain now leads the team with 27 points, which also places him in a tie for ninth in the OHL in scoring. His 12 goals are six shy of his career-high of 18 and he has recorded eight multi-point games in 18 games played this season. Aspinall joines Kostov and Mason Vaccari, who was named Goaltender of the Week October 6-12, as Firebirds who have received league honors this season.

The Firebirds will hit the road for three games in three days this weekend, beginning on Friday night in Brampton against the Steelheads. Puck drop at the CAA Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.