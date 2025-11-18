Holiday Smile Cookies are back at Tim Hortons
Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
On Monday, November 18th Ethan Miedema, Charlie Paquette, and Jett Luchanko represented the Guelph Storm at a local Tim Hortons for the launch of the 2025 Holiday Smile Cookies. They were joined by members of Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington and The Grove Youth Hubs to take part in the launch which included speeches from local stakeholders and smile cookie decorating.
Last year, the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookies raised $10.7 million. In Guelph and Puslinch alone, the campaign raised an impressive $64,142, with half of proceeds directly benefiting The Grove Youth Ambassador Program. This year, purchase Holiday Smile Cookies at Tim Hortons locations in Guelph and Puslinch and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Grove Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario. NOW until November 23rd!
About the Grove Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario - Wellington Guelph
The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario- Wellington Guelph is a collaborative project, with the aim of providing youth ages 12 to 26 with the support they need to build positive, bright futures. The goal of The Grove Wellington Guelph is to build a more effective health and social service system, through integration and collaboration, to better meet the needs of youth in Wellington County & Guelph. Now an official Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario site, The Grove Wellington Guelph currently includes seven sites across Guelph and Wellington County utilizing the benefit of "one door", with networking sites. At each site, youth will be given access to programs and services that provide guidance and support for the future. From education and career support to counselling and peer-to-peer programs, The Grove Wellington Guelph facilities will provide help and encouragement to every youth in the community.
