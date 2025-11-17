The Hockey Benders Are Taking over on December 12th
Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - Get ready, Kingston! The Hockey Benders are coming to town for a one-of-a-kind takeover night at Slush Puppie Place on Friday, December 12, 2025, as the Kingston Frontenacs welcome one of the most entertaining hockey brands in North America for a night fans won't forget.
The Hockey Benders, known for their viral hockey content, comedy, and unmatched energy, will bring their unique blend of entertainment to Kingston for a full-game takeover experience. From the moment doors open, fans can expect the Benders' signature personality woven throughout the night on the ice, on the video board, and all around the rink.
What to Expect on Hockey Benders Takeover Night:
Hockey Benders Hosted Game Presentation - The Hockey Benders will run the show, bringing their humour and high-energy style to in-game hosting and intermissions!
Exclusive Video Content & Behind-the-Scenes Moments - Expect custom Hockey Benders content throughout the night!
Meet & Greets and Photo Ops - Fans will have opportunities to meet members of the Hockey Benders during the evening.
The Frontenacs matchup on the ice against the Windsor Spitfires will provide the on-ice excitement, while the Hockey Benders add a new layer of entertainment that elevates the fan experience to a whole new level.
