Colts Weekly Report

Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts wrapped up a competitive week on home ice, taking a point in a tight overtime loss to the Saginaw Spirit on Thursday before bouncing back with a strong win against the Peterborough Petes on Saturday.

Thursday's matchup was a low-scoring defensive battle from start to finish. After falling behind early, Barrie answered back in the second period when Bode Stewart buried the equalizer, pulling the Colts level as momentum shifted. Despite generating quality chances, Barrie ultimately fell 2-1 in overtime - earning a well-deserved point in a hard-fought effort.

On Saturday, the Colts responded with one of their most complete performances of the season. Alex Assadourian and Cole Beaudoin struck in the second period to give Barrie control, and with the game on the line late, Beaudoin sealed the 3-1 victory with an empty-net insurance marker. Ben Hrebik was outstanding once again, turning aside 69 shots across the two games and playing a pivotal role in securing 3 of 4 possible points for the Colts - efforts that earned him OHL Goaltender of the Week honours.

Across the week, Barrie showcased disciplined structure, standout contributions from its young core, and a compete level that continues to elevate game by game. With momentum building, the Colts now shift focus to a challenging stretch on the road.

