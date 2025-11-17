Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 10-16

Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Firebirds entered last week with a record of 11-6-1-0. They would again face a trio of opponents, beginning with the defending OHL Champion London Knights at the Dort Financial Center on Wednesday. Jimmy Lombardi and Kaden Pitre struck paydirt in the opening frame, and the Birds never relinquished the lead. Ryland Cunningham rounded out the scoring as Flint earned their fourth-straight win with a 3-2 victory. With an assist on Cunningham's goal, Chris Thibodeau was credited with his 100th career assist. Mason Vaccari backstopped the club to the win by making 26 saves on 28 shots.

On Friday, the Firebirds hit the road to take on the OHL's first-place Brantford Bulldogs, who boasted a record of 15-0-3-1. Once again, the Birds struck first and held a 1-0 edge after the opening frame thanks to Nathan Aspinall's ninth of the season. The Dogs tied it in the middle frame, but Aspinall found the back of the net again for his tenth. Brantford tied the tilt at two heading into the second intermission. The game remained tied at a pair through the end of regulation. In the overtime frame, Aspinall took a shot, and a save was made, but Jimmy Lombardi was on the scene to direct the rebound home for the game-winning tally. Aspinall (2 G, 1 A) and Lombardi (1 G, 2 A) each recorded a three-point night, and Vaccari recorded 33 saves to earn his 11th win of the campaign.

The Owen Sound Attack invaded the Dort Financial Center on Saturday for game three of the week. Owen Sound jumped out to a 2-0 advantage after netting the lone goal of the first period and an early tally in the middle frame. The Flint's offense heated up, and Aspinall scored twice to tie the contest at two. His second was on a penalty shot after one of the Owen Sound players closed their hand on the puck in the goal crease during a melee in front of goaltender Carter George, and stands as the 50th goal of his career. Chris Thibodeau then scored two of his own back-to-back in the first three minutes of the third period, making it his first two-goal game of the season. With an assist on Thibodeau's first, Kaden Pitre logged his 100th OHL point. Then Pitre danced through the slot and around a pair of defenders for a highlight-reel goal to round out scoring for the night, giving the Birds a 6-2 win. The win was Flint's second against the Bears this year, both on home ice. With the win, the Birds are now riding their longest winning streak this season, currently at six games.

In total, Flint outshot the opposition 106-80. The Firebirds won 79 faceoffs, compared to 94 draws won by the three opponents combined this week. The power play went scoreless on five opportunities. While shorthanded, the Birds killed six of eight penalties (75.0%).

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall returned to the top of the stats this week with a seven-point weekend. He now has 12 goals and 15 helpers for a point total of 27. Lombardi sits second with 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. Alex Kostov now sits third despite leading the club in goals (14). He has 23 combined points for the season. The defensive unit is paced by Urban Podrekar with 12 points (2 G, 10 A). Charlie Murata remains atop the freshman class with six points (1 G, 5 A).

COMING UP

The Birds hit the road for a three-game road trip this week. They'll face the Steelheads in Brampton on Friday, the Storm in Guelph on Saturday, and then the Attack in Owen Sound on Sunday before returning home the following week. Friday's game versus the Fish is set for a 7:00 p.m. start time. Saturday's contest in Guelph is slated to begin at 4:07 p.m., and Sunday's puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m.

