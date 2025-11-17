Turning Back the Clock: Frontenacs Unveil Special Jerseys for November 21st Throwback Night

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce the official launch of their new throwback jerseys to be worn this Friday night when the Peterborough Petes come to town.

The jerseys celebrate the franchise's storied past and the generations of fans who helped build the team's identity. Inspired by the iconic sweaters worn throughout the 1990s, the new updated black and gold design pays tribute to the players and personalities who defined an era at the Memorial Centre - names like Kelli Corpse, Andrew Raycroft, Chris Gratton, and the unforgettable Larry Mavety.

The throwback look blends nostalgia with a modern edge, bringing back the classic striping and bold crest that energized the old barn, now refreshed with an updated black and gold colour palette. It's a jersey that bridges eras: a tribute to the past, made for today's Frontenacs family.

"This is more than a jersey launch-it's a celebration of our roots," said the Frontenacs' Manager of Marketing & Digital Media, Spencer Loeb. "The Memorial Centre years shaped the identity of this franchise, and the passion our fans brought every night still fuels us today. These throwback jerseys are a chance to honour that legacy while giving supporters something fresh and exciting."

The throwback celebration doesn't stop at the jerseys. Fans attending the debut night can expect a full 90's-themed experience, featuring:

Classic 90's music throughout the game

Retro video board content and player intros

Nostalgia-packed intermission games

Special moments honouring alumni and the decades that left a lasting mark on Kingston hockey.

Whether you lived those nights at the Memorial Centre or are experiencing the era for the first time, the Frontenacs are ready to take fans on a trip back in time.







