Rangers Reach Announced as Official Warm-Up Jersey Sponsor for 2025-26 Season

Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club and Rangers Reach are proud to announce a new partnership naming Rangers Reach as the official warm-up jersey sponsor for the 2025-26 Season.

The new warm-up jerseys were officially debuted on Friday, November 14 at The Aud, giving fans their first look at the design that players will wear throughout the remainder of the season. The Kitchener Rangers are proud to continue to highlight the important work that Rangers Reach continues to achieve within Waterloo Region, showcasing a commitment to community, inclusivity, and creating meaningful impact.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Rangers Reach in a way that connects both on and off the ice," said Joe Birch, COO & Governor, Kitchener Rangers. "These warm-up jerseys not only look great, but they represent the incredible work Rangers Reach does year-round to support youth, families, and community organizations."

Rangers Reach, the charitable arm of the Kitchener Rangers, continues to expand its efforts to make hockey more accessible and to build stronger community connections through its programs, grants, and initiatives. Becoming the official warm-up jersey sponsor reinforces the organization's visibility and aligns its mission with a prominent, fan-facing platform.

"Partnering on the warm-up jerseys allows us to highlight the impact of our community initiatives while standing alongside the team that helped build this foundation," said Craig Campbell, Executive Director, Rangers Reach. "We're excited to see the jerseys worn with pride all season long."

The warm-up jerseys will be featured before every home and away game during the 2025-26 season. Fans can get an extra chance at owning a 2025-26 replica warm-up jersey this season by participating in the Rangers Reach Jersey Raffle at each home game. The game worn warm-up jerseys will also be available to purchase in an auction at the end of the season.







