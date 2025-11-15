Rangers and Storm Brace for Home-And-Home Series as Memorial Cup Decision Looms

Published on November 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

One of the biggest OHL rivalries resumes tonight but this time, there's an eye on next week.

As the Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm get set to continue their storied rivalry in a home-and-home that begins this evening in Kitchener and resumes Tuesday in Guelph, it's a looming decision in a week that is perhaps more anticipated.

By next Friday, one of these two franchises will know whether it will host the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota.

The two clubs were named finalists to host the CHL's championship event in September. They were determined to be the last two teams standing by the 2027 Memorial Cup Site Selection Committee, an independent panel of five individuals with extensive experience across the sports landscape. This committee will also be responsible for selecting the winning bid.

"The Memorial Cup is the toughest trophy to win in amateur sport, and few markets reflect the history and passion for junior hockey more than Guelph and Kitchener," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL at the time. "Both communities are defined by devoted fan bases and a deep-rooted tradition in our game, and each has played an important role in shaping junior hockey's history. The Memorial Cup continues to be a celebration of hockey excellence, community spirit, and national pride, and we are confident that either city would provide a fitting and exceptional stage for the 2027 tournament."

Both the Rangers and Storm each boast deep connections to the Memorial Cup. Kitchener has twice been crowned CHL champion, lifting the trophy in 1982 and 2003, and has appeared in the tournament six times (1981, 1982, 1984, 1990, 2003, 2008), advancing to the final on every occasion. The Rangers' home, the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, has also hosted the tournament four times (1962, 1975, 1984, 2008), making it one of the event's most frequent venues. Guelph, meanwhile, has competed in six Memorial Cups (1996, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2019) and proudly served as host in 2002, marking the franchise's first time staging the tournament.

As for this year, both sides have enjoyed good starts to the 2025-26 campaign.

The Rangers are the no. 7 ranked club in the CHL Top 10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott with a 12-5-2 record. While they rank 15th in goals scored, Christian Humphreys (COL) has spearheaded their attack with 23 points (seven goals) in 17 games while Jack Pridham (CHI) leads the way with nine goals. Defensively, there's no better team in the OHL. Kitchener's 47 goals are the fewest against in the OHL where goaltender Christian Kirsch owns a 2.08 GAA in 12 appearances.

Guelph have posted a 10-7-2 record this year where Ethan Miedema (BUF) leads the club with 17 points in his first season with the club. Miedema also leads the team with eight goals while Carter Stevens and Jaakoo Wycisk sit one behind for a Storm offence that sits seventh in goals scored. On the back end, Zach Jovanovski (2026) has nine of the club's nine wins.

The next two games sure are key in the Midwest Division standings but come next week, one of these two clubs will have a different outlook moving forward knowing that they are guaranteed a spot in the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota as hosts.







