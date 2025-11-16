Sting Relieve Alan Letang of Head Coaching Duties

The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club has relieved Head Coach Alan Letang of his duties effective immediately.

After careful evaluation, the organization believes that a new voice is needed to guide our young group and support their development through the rest of the season.

We want to thank Alan for his dedication, his work ethic, and the genuine commitment he showed to the Sarnia Lambton community. His impact has been meaningful and appreciated.

General Manager Dylan Seca provided the following comment:

"Alan is a good person and a strong coach who represented our organization with class every day. This was not an easy decision, but we feel it is the right one for our group at this time. We thank Alan for everything he has done for the Sting and wish him the best going forward."







