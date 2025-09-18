Sarnia Sting Sign Forward Jordan Bax
Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release
The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of forward Jordan Bax to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.
Bax, a 19-year-old native of Parkhill, Ontario, joins the Sting as a free agent following an impressive season with the Cowichan Valley Capitals (BCHL), where he tallied 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 54 games. The 6'0", 177-pound right winger has earned a reputation as a hardworking, skilled forward who continues to rise through persistence and determination.
"This is an incredible story, a player who's had to chase his dream through multiple different leagues over the years," said Dylan Seca, Sarnia Sting General Manager. "Jordan has embraced our identity and is a player who is desperate to play in the OHL and for the Sarnia Sting. We welcome the Bax family to Sarnia."
Bax becomes the latest addition to a Sting roster that continues to build with hungry, resilient players eager to leave their mark in the Ontario Hockey League.
The Sting organization looks forward to seeing Jordan make an impact both on and off the ice as the club embarks on the 2025-26 campaign.
