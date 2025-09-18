Generals Head to North Bay for Season Opener against Battalion

Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals kick off their 2025/26 regular season on the road against the North Bay Battalion at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.

The Generals come into the new campaign after back-to-back OHL Championship Series appearances. Oshawa was handed defeats both times at the hands of the London Knights, who went on to win the Memorial Cup last year.

Oshawa had a productive offseason, drafting new faces in the OHL Priority Selection like Sam Roberts, Anthony Timmerman, and Leo Laschon, as well as bringing in Onni Kalto and Vadim Smirnov in the CHL Import Draft.

Along with the new additions, the Gens still potentially have many returning players from the past two thrilling seasons, such as Beckett Sennecke, Ben Danford, Owen Griffin, and so many more. However, all three, along with Simon Wang and Zack Sandhu, are expected to be out of action as they attend NHL training camps.

North Bay enters the new season after fighting thier way into the last Eastern Conference playoff spot before suffering a first-round exit at the hands of the top-seeded Brantford Bulldogs in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. This year, the Battalion continue their rebuild after last season's positive strides forward.

The two teams played each other twice last season, with North Bay taking both matchups. The Battalion have had Oshawa's number in recent memory with an 8-2-1-1 record against them in their last 12 regular season meetings. Both clubs also know each other well from their Eastern Conference Finals matchup in 2024, which the Gens took in a hard-fought seven-game series.

The puck drops in North Bay at 7:00 pm. Watch tonight's game on FloHockey or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio.







