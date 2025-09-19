Firebirds Sign Forward Bryson Morgan

Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that the team has signed forward Bryson Morgan to a Standard Player Agreement.

Morgan was originally selected by the Firebirds in the fifth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He played the 2024-25 season for St. Andrew's College of the Prep Hockey Conference where he totaled 11 goals and 16 assists in 54 games played.

"I feel honored and privileged to join such a great organization," Morgan said. "I can't wait to get started with the Firebirds."

Morgan appeared in three of Flint's four games during the 2025 preseason and recorded one assist and a +2 plus/minus rating. A native of Zephyr, Ontario, Morgan will be eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"Bryson Morgan plays a very cerebral and methodical style. His IQ and understanding of the game are both very high. This allows him to anticipate and work effectively in all three zones. Bryson does a lot of little things right that may get overlooked during play but are noticeable and appreciated by the coaching staff."

The Firebirds open their season on the road on Saturday night in Saginaw against the Spirit. Puck drop at the Dow Event Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Flint will then be on home ice for the first time on Saturday, September 27 against the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.