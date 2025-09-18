OHL Announces 2025-26 Officiating Team

TORONTO - Ontario Hockey League Director of Officiating Conrad Haché today announced the league's 109 on-ice officials for the 2025-26 season that gets underway tonight with games in North Bay and Peterborough.

The OHL Officiating Team consists of 43 referees and 66 linespersons. The league will feature a total of 11 new officials this season, including two referees and nine linespersons. An additional five linespersons have transitioned to referees.

Notable officiating milestones this season include linesperson Raymond King working his 20th season in the league. Referees Nick Bet, Alex Ross and Kevin McArthur return for their 10th.

Four women return as OHL officials this season including referees Hillary Brennan and Lacey Senuk while Justine Todd and Kirsten Welsh are back on the lines.

2025-26 OHL Officiating Team (PDF Version)

Director of Officiating

Conrad Haché

Director of Administration

Herb Morell

Officiating Managers

Brad Beer

Kevin Hastings

Scott Hoberg

Doug Horner

Scott Oakman

NO. REFEREE YEAR YRS. AS REFEREE

2 Andrew Willmetts 6 6

3 Ryan Harrison 9 9

4 Jack Hennigan 4 4

5 Jason Faist 19 17

6 Hillary Brennan 4 4

7 Connor Mallon 4 3

8 Damian Figueira 3 3

9 Ryan Elbers 8 8

10 Sean Kimmerly 4 4

11 David Elford 4 3

12 Chad Ingalls 4 4

13 Brendan Kane 6 5

14 Derek Riseborough 2 1

15 Aaron Neely 11 9

16 Dave Lewis 16 14

17 Jesse Wilmot 17 10

18 Matt Boulby 4 4

19 Nick Bet 10 5

20 Ryan Hutchison 18 16

21 Drew Jackson 18 7

22 Matt Mannella 5 2

23 Tyson Stewart 6 6

24 Hayden Verbeek 2 1

25 Joe Monette 18 15

26 Sean Reid 26 22

27 TJ Hunter 4 1

28 Blake Beer 6 4

29 Alex Ross 10 7

30 Andre Grougrou 7 1

31 Alex Joubert 4 2

32 Ian Rush 4 1

33 Mac Nichol 8 7

34 Mike Cairns 16 16

35 Scott Ferguson 18 18

36 Nick Isaacson 1 1

37 Mitchell Hardy 3 3

38 Darcy Burchell 18 18

39 Lacey Senuk 4 4

40 Pat Myers 14 14

41 Kyle Whiteman 1 1

42 Kurtis Pare 5 2

43 James Kraft 2 2

47 Kevin McArthur 10 3

NO. LINESPERSON YRS.

44 Brass, Riley 4

45 Pye, Luke 4

45 Lecavalier, Mathieu 2

46 Lamothe, Jacob 4

46 Whalen, Mac 2

48 Robertson, Owen 2

49 Harris, Adam 14

49 Shaw, Brandon 2

50 Todd, Justine 4

51 Argue, Gage 1

52 Kyle Bradley 2

52 Joseph Erickson 2

53 Will Dykeman 8

54 Marcus Policicchio 12

54 Josh Miller 1

55 Devon Driscoll 2

56 Corey Jackson 4

56 Mason Snell 1

57 Jordan Hurtubise 5

58 Justin Herrington 12

59 Michael Quesnele 2

60 Charlie Millen 5

61 Brendan Barletta 3

63 David Milne 9

64 Brock Perry 4

65 Riley Clipper 3

66 Devon Gale 3

67 Hunter Gaspar 2

67 Brandon Flood 1

68 Dustin McCrank 17

70 Devon Marson 2

70 Philip Nadeau 2

71 Dan Kovachik 2

72 Spencer Knox 5

73 Nick Arcan 5

74 Eric Taylor 2

75 Brad Horan 9

76 Kirsten Welsh 5

77 Evan Conrod 1

78 Joel Kielbowich 4

79 Garrett Merrill 1

80 Justin Noble 7

81 Mason Hardy 3

82 David-Daniel Pendleton 2

83 Ryan Card 13

84 Owen Bennett 1

85 William Lamoureux 2

85 Meckenzie Wright 2

86 Dalton Kipp 3

87 Charlie Giesler 4

88 Joshua Houslander 11

88 Pierre-Luc Lurette 2

89 Carter Tait 3

89 Andrew Langhorn 2

90 Chris Martenet 1

91 Brian Birkhoff 4

92 Justin Cornell 4

92 Blake Wisniewski 2

93 Brody Rondelet 1

94 Adam Burnett 4

95 Raymond King 20

95 Griffin St. Onge 2

96 Dave Pfohl 22

97 Michael Whaley 1

97 Zach Gagne 5

98 Scott Lawson 12







